Etsy Inc. (ETSY) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Contrasting side by side

Both Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy Inc. 63 10.38 N/A 0.77 86.81 Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74

Table 1 highlights Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Barnes & Noble Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Etsy Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Etsy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Barnes & Noble Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Etsy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Competitively, Barnes & Noble Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Etsy Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Barnes & Noble Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Etsy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.53% for Etsy Inc. with average target price of $71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Etsy Inc. and Barnes & Noble Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.17% and 76%. 0.8% are Etsy Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Etsy Inc. -1.51% 7.99% 0.34% 23.68% 66.59% 40.89% Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04%

For the past year Etsy Inc. had bullish trend while Barnes & Noble Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Etsy Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. Its platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. The company offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including direct checkouts, promoted listings, and shipping labels, as well as Pattern by Etsy to create custom Websites; and seller tool and education resources to start, manage, and scale businesses to entrepreneurs primarily through Etsy.com. In addition, the company operates A Little Market, a handmade and supplies market for sellers and buyers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.