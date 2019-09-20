Etsy (ETSY) Upgraded from Sector Perform Rating By RBC Capital; Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed By $35.02 Million Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position

Trading of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s shares is going to be interesting today, as RBC Capital upgraded the stock from a Sector Perform to a Outperform. Along the rating upgrade, RBC Capital analysts gave a target price per share of $68.0000 or 15.12% more.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 92.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 473,277 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Personal Capital Advisors Corp holds 36,264 shares with $2.69M value, down from 509,541 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $69.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.85 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 9.55 million shares traded or 221.58% up from the average. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 29/03/2018 – Etsy: With Briggs and Wednesday’s Appointee Edith Cooper, Board Has Expanded to 8 Members; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – ETSY 1Q EPS 10C , EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 21-23%; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O FY2018 REV VIEW $539.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BRIGGS’S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 30/05/2018 – ETSY MAKES WHOLESALE ANNOUNCEMENT IN BLOG POST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Etsy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.07 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 68.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Analysts await Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. ETSY’s profit will be $16.76M for 105.48 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Etsy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Etsy has $85 highest and $5800 lowest target. $71’s average target is 20.20% above currents $59.07 stock price. Etsy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 25,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa), New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 109,439 shares. Da Davidson And owns 5,266 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian LP reported 4,117 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,479 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Llc reported 725,633 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.68% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 48,411 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt has invested 0.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Com Ct invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Aperio Grp Ltd reported 157,114 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has invested 1.58% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Weiss Multi reported 80,000 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited stated it has 584,423 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.45 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.75’s average target is 5.86% above currents $81 stock price. T Mobile US had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, August 6. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, March 22.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) stake by 10,501 shares to 125,132 valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 48,254 shares and now owns 449,620 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was raised too.