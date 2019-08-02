Etsy (ETSY) Investors: Stifel Maintains “Hold” Rating, Sees $70.0000/Share; MannKind (MNKD) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MannKind had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27. See MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $3.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform New Target: $3 Initiates Coverage On

27/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

In a note shared with investors and clients on 2 August, Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock had its “Hold” Rating maintained by investment analysts at Stifel. They currently have a $70.0000 TP on firm. Stifel’s target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s close price.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.29 billion. The Company’s platform includes its markets, services, and technology, which enables to engage a community of sellers and buyers. It has a 70.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers approximately 45 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers.

Among 10 analysts covering Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Etsy has $90 highest and $49 lowest target. $70’s average target is 15.38% above currents $60.67 stock price. Etsy had 26 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the shares of ETSY in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. Wedbush maintained Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Loop Capital Markets.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $216.89 million. The Company’s approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It currently has negative earnings.

