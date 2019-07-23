E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Holding By $1.14 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 25.59%. The Wildcat Capital Management Llc holds 133,472 shares with $62.25 million value, down from 135,922 last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $21.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $583.82. About 124,596 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ETFC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s current price of $47.60 translates into 0.29% yield. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 3.05M shares traded or 25.83% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 13 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.43 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 Curcio Michael John sold $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 21,928 shares. Chersi Robert J also bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. The insider Roessner Karl A sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17M.

Among 3 analysts covering CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CoStar Group had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust maintained the shares of CSGP in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Surged 64% Through the 1st Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage Has A New Secret Weapon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.