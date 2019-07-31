E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Shorts at Dycom Industries (DY) Raised By 9.54%

Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) had an increase of 9.54% in short interest. DY’s SI was 2.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.54% from 2.29M shares previously. With 364,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY)’s short sellers to cover DY’s short positions. The SI to Dycom Industries Inc’s float is 8.36%. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 308,144 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ETFC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s current price of $48.96 translates into 0.29% yield. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 1.77 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $60 target. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $57 target. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $5500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Services has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 5,730 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 3 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 75,284 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 12,683 shares. 457,091 were accumulated by Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 23,763 are held by Cibc Asset Inc. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company reported 129,228 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). M&T Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 19,925 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.75 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 12.04 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were bought by Chersi Robert J. On Saturday, February 9 the insider Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 178,122 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bb&T reported 6,777 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 54,155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 100,451 were accumulated by Kennedy Mgmt. Stifel owns 30,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Washington Corporation reported 76,405 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 34,249 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nomura has 42,057 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested in 17,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 92,933 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 20,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Llc reported 29,528 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 10,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 31.05 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.