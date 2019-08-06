E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; INFIGEN ENERGY TRIPLE STAPLED SECURITY (IFGNF) Sellers Increased By 3600% Their Shorts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ETFC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s current price of $43.20 translates into 0.32% yield. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.25% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 3.54 million shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

INFIGEN ENERGY TRIPLE STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:IFGNF) had an increase of 3600% in short interest. IFGNF’s SI was 3,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3600% from 100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 37 days are for INFIGEN ENERGY TRIPLE STAPLED SECURITY (OTCMKTS:IFGNF)’s short sellers to cover IFGNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 45,724 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A. 21,928 E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by Curcio Michael John.

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Wood. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*Trade (ETFC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Improve – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Low Trading to Hurt E*TRADE Financial’s (ETFC) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade (ETFC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $10.58 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States.