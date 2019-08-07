E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Fir Tree Has Cut Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding

Fir Tree Inc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 35.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fir Tree Inc sold 372,280 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Fir Tree Inc holds 677,520 shares with $85.47 million value, down from 1.05M last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 719,308 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ETFC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s current price of $44.13 translates into 0.32% yield. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 2.54 million shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. JMP Securities maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, July 19 with “Market Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Thursday, April 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 195,199 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 455,229 shares. Israel-based Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 183,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 205 shares. Harris Associates L P has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 47,918 shares. Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 87,033 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.4% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 142,229 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 1.55 million shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Co has 9,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gideon Advisors Incorporated has 6,002 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 4,581 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $10.58 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 21,928 shares valued at $1.04M was made by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,124 shares. Hartford Management has 6,619 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 65,649 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,926 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 62,560 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 150,285 shares. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 25,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1.65% or 359,627 shares. Nuwave Lc invested 0.42% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 660,208 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,583 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 2,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 461,666 were reported by Invesco. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,340 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 4,621 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.00 million activity. $2.00M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were sold by HELEN SUZANNE L.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 20.06% or $0.66 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $190.48 million for 11.17 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $13500 lowest target. $158.67’s average target is 35.00% above currents $117.53 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) rating on Monday, February 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $135 target.