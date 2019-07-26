E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019; Almaden Minerals LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sellers Decreased By 3.3% Their Shorts

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:ETFC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s current price of $49.11 translates into 0.29% yield. E*TRADE Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 1.76 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Almaden Minerals LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) had a decrease of 3.3% in short interest. AAU’s SI was 1.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.3% from 1.79 million shares previously. With 134,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Almaden Minerals LTD.HARES (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)’s short sellers to cover AAU’s short positions. The SI to Almaden Minerals LTD.HARES’s float is 1.78%. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7725. About 223,933 shares traded or 17.17% up from the average. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) has declined 34.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AAU News: 21/03/2018 – Almaden Updates Feasibility Study at Ixtaca; 11/05/2018 – ALMADEN MINERALS LTD – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES RELATING TO IXTACA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Almaden Files Form 20-F Documentation; 26/03/2018 – Almaden Minerals Ltd. omits material information about its Ixtaca project in Puebla, Mexico: PODER; 26/03/2018 – Almaden Minerals Ltd. omits material information about its lxtaca project in Puebla, Mexico: PODER; 21/03/2018 Almaden Updates Feasibility Study at lxtaca

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $11.79 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Raymond James & Associates holds 222,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Ontario – Canada-based Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.19% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 85,896 were reported by Kennedy. Senator Inv Group L P holds 1.60M shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp invested in 0% or 19,925 shares. Icon Advisers Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 99,575 were reported by Redwood Invs Lc. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Natixis holds 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 57,391 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Utah Retirement Sys has 46,563 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $101,734 was made by Chersi Robert J on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Curcio Michael John sold 21,928 shares worth $1.04M. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17M.

Among 6 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25. JMP Securities maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Market Outperform” rating. UBS maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Hold” rating and $47 target. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company has market cap of $85.87 million. The firm primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property includes the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.