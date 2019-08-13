Etrade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $29.94 Million as Share Value Declined; As Rogers Communication Co (RCI) Valuation Rose, Hexavest Has Decreased Position

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communication Co (RCI) by 42.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 80,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 109,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 190,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communication Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 37,247 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 650,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.65M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 371,240 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,228 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 49.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77 million for 12.55 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameren Corporation Util (NYSE:AEE) by 70,985 shares to 950,689 shares, valued at $69.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co Ce (NYSE:DTE) by 34,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudbay Minerals Ab (NYSE:HBM).