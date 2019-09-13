E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Reaches $45.18 After 8.00% Up Move; Portland Investment Counsel Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding By $3.75 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 16.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,612 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 272,000 shares with $19.05 million value, down from 325,612 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $158.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 3.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup

The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.78% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 466,428 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0BThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $10.84 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $48.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ETFC worth $866.80M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 22.35% above currents $70.29 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.88 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 19.81% above currents $45.18 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wood maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 11.30 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.