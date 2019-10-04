E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Reaches $35.46 After 7.00% Down Move; Range Resources (RRC) Sellers Increased By 1.41% Their Shorts

The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 1.46M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market ScanningThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $8.40 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $32.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ETFC worth $587.72 million less.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) had an increase of 1.41% in short interest. RRC’s SI was 63.55 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.41% from 62.67M shares previously. With 8.31 million avg volume, 8 days are for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s short sellers to cover RRC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 1.87 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $8.40 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $236.77 million for 8.87 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $3700 lowest target. $51.80’s average target is 46.08% above currents $35.46 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 16 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by JMP Securities. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Wood maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $834.78 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 97.72% above currents $3.515 stock price. Range Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, August 26. Ladenburg Thalmann has “Neutral” rating and $500 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

