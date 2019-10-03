E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Reaches $34.82 52 Week Low; GOPHER PROTOCOL (GOPH) Sellers Increased By 19.52% Their Shorts

GOPHER PROTOCOL INC (OTCMKTS:GOPH) had an increase of 19.52% in short interest. GOPH’s SI was 1.12 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.52% from 940,600 shares previously. With 1.35M avg volume, 1 days are for GOPHER PROTOCOL INC (OTCMKTS:GOPH)’s short sellers to cover GOPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.049. About 506,497 shares traded. Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOPH) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) hit a new 52-week low and has $32.03 target or 8.00% below today’s $34.82 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.35 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $32.03 price target is reached, the company will be worth $668.00 million less. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 1.61M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.80 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Stifel Financial reported 0.02% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 46,534 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 510 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,300 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 843,155 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 360,804 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 252,373 shares. Private Ocean Llc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 114,740 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 330,402 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust invested in 0.04% or 4,885 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd reported 1.73 million shares.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $53.44’s average target is 53.48% above currents $34.82 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Wood.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 8.56 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Gopher Protocol Inc. engages in the process of developing a real-time, heuristic based, mobile technology. The company has market cap of $10.28 million. The Company’s technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015.