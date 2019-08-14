Etrade Financial (ETFC) Holding Boosted by Northcoast Asset Management Llc; Sir Capital Management LP Holds Holding in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (ETFC) by 470.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 106,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 129,228 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 22,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 738,128 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 142.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 57,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% . The hedge fund held 97,371 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 744,622 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 19/03/2018 – US Silica to Sell Three Transloads for $75 Million; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $300M-$350M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Sale of Transload Assets to CIG Logistics; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Completes Acquisition of EP Minerals; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 78,742 shares to 164,729 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,038 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey accumulated 0.85% or 275,815 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 533 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.2% or 105,488 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.49% or 76,345 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Lpl Financial owns 46,471 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 7,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 49,400 shares. Ci Invests holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 90,000 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co holds 754,063 shares. 9,646 were accumulated by Conning.