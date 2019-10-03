E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) is a company in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 96.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 560,571,698.56% 16.80% 1.60% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation 237.29M 42 12.02 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.50 2.29 2.88 2.54

With consensus target price of $53.44, E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 51.26%. The rivals have a potential upside of 53.58%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, E*TRADE Financial Corporation make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation has weaker performance than E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

E*TRADE Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. In other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.