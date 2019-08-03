Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Position in Abb LTD (ABB) by $914,886 as Share Price Declined; As Geo Group New (GEO) Market Value Declined, Stevens Capital Management LP Boosted by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 190.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 54,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 83,549 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 28,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 858,953 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 64.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 50,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 27,915 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, down from 78,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.93 million shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 24,550 shares to 22,622 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 256,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,249 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.