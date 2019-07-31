Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $358,680; Merriman Wealth Management Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Holding as Share Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,796 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 43,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 1.81 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 7.25 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 28.19 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

