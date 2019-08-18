Etrade Capital Management Trimmed Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $726,800 as Stock Declined; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Boosted Position by $315,133 as Valuation Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 60.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 14,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 9,329 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 23,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 3,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 31,601 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 28,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.76M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,125 shares to 23,305 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

