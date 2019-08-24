Etrade Capital Management Trimmed By $474,982 Its Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake; Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Sellers Decreased By 22.26% Their Shorts

Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) had a decrease of 22.26% in short interest. AUG’s SI was 132,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.26% from 169,800 shares previously. With 158,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Auryn Resources Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s short sellers to cover AUG’s short positions. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 163,466 shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) has risen 45.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AUG News: 20/04/2018 – Auryn Resources Appoints Natasha Frakes as Manager of Corporate Communications; 17/04/2018 – Auryn initiates work and expands land position at the Sombrero Gold and Copper Project; 15/05/2018 – AURYN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 14/03/2018 IGNORE: AURYN RESOURCES OFFERING PREVIOUSLY REPORTED MARCH 13; 13/04/2018 – Auryn Resources expands oxide gold mineralization at the Huilacollo project, Peru; 26/04/2018 – Auryn Expands Sombrero District

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 23.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 2,914 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 9,315 shares with $1.52 million value, down from 12,229 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $97.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $166.37. About 355,439 shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Golden Minerals Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “InspireMD Announces Notification of NYSE AMERICAN Listing Deficiency – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Compliance Plan Acceptance Letter from NYSE American – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EntrÃ©e Resources Evaluates NYSE American Listing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DPW Holdings Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. The company has market cap of $123.37 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The firm also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.