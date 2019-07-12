Etrade Capital Management Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Cut by $1.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Stake by $1.27 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,001 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, down from 58,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $261.16. About 10.17 million shares traded or 82.59% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 447.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 23,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,734 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 5,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 2.39M shares traded or 8.17% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has 54,628 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Frontier Management holds 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,072 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt owns 84,131 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 1.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,657 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd owns 1,682 shares. Lourd has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wade G W Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 967 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Dept has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 312,421 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt Comm owns 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,000 shares. Mason Street Limited has 136,891 shares. 94,143 are held by Investec Asset North America Inc. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bath Savings has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,032 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 18,059 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24,659 shares to 30,822 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32B for 18.82 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,594 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $310,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 372,842 shares. 7,296 were reported by Schroder Invest Management Gp. Buckingham Cap Mgmt owns 419,686 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.92% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). First Republic Invest Mgmt invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Maryland-based Lafayette Investments has invested 3.17% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Oppenheimer And Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 21,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Element Capital Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 49,964 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co holds 56,663 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Logan Capital Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).