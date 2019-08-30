Etrade Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Trimmed by $311,938 as Stock Declined; Highbridge Capital Management Maintains Stake in Freeport (FCX)

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 1,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 1,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 2,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 862,015 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 87.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 77,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 8.16M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 69,787 shares to 440,097 shares, valued at $33.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 11,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.66 million for 188.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million.