Etrade Capital Management Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Has Increased by $929,916 as Market Value Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Holder Wealth Architects Decreased Stake

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 88,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 90,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $186.1. About 4.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: TO MAKE CONTROLS EASIER TO FIND AND USE FOR PRIVACY; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 20/03/2018 – The View from Silicon Valley: Facebook’s Double-Edged Sword — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 11/04/2018 – EU plans more powers for consumers to sue companies; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 207.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 25,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,276 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 12,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.64 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $332.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,611 shares to 172,454 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

