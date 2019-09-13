Etrade Capital Management Stake In At&T (T) Was Has Raised; Honeywell International Has Trimmed Its Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stake by $590,730

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 58,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 417,351 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 358,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 39.89M shares traded or 30.74% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, down from 24,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $324.02. About 357,966 shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,260 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.62% or 2.22 million shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,301 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 34,917 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa has invested 1.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Athena Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 43,163 shares. Pggm holds 4.36 million shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 9,146 shares. Intact Inv holds 457,100 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 1.78% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 243,784 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt owns 101,066 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.9% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13.67M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.74% or 79,783 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,826 shares to 13,507 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,590 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 21,150 shares to 67,716 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Co owns 2,796 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Llc owns 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 37,108 shares. Fund Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Franklin reported 12,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Co owns 70 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Vanguard Grp holds 0.12% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 10.67M shares. 20,525 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Aew Capital Mgmt Lp reported 4.17% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 41,461 shares. 18,329 are held by Dupont Management. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 6,074 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 108,433 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 12,197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lasalle Mgmt Securities Limited Com holds 31,806 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.