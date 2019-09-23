Etrade Capital Management Raised Zendesk (ZEN) Position; RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (RMRDF) Shorts Increased By 351.35%

RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:RMRDF) had an increase of 351.35% in short interest. RMRDF’s SI was 16,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 351.35% from 3,700 shares previously. With 83,100 avg volume, 0 days are for RESSOURCES MINERES RADISSON NEW ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:RMRDF)’s short sellers to cover RMRDF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.153. About 41,500 shares traded or 20.38% up from the average. RadiSon Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMRDF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 76.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 3,924 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 9,079 shares with $808,000 value, up from 5,155 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $8.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 260,866 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M

Radisson Mining Resources Inc., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $19.60 million. It has a portfolio of three properties covering an area of 2,750.18 hectares. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The company's primary project is the O'Brien gold project that includes Old O'Brien, 36 East, Vintage, and Kewagama zones consisting of 21 claims covering a total area of 637.10 hectares located in the central part of Cadillac Township, Abitibi, northwestern Quebec.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zendesk has $10600 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.50’s average target is 23.58% above currents $77.28 stock price. Zendesk had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 8,188 shares to 35,312 valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 65,992 shares and now owns 2.63M shares. Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) was reduced too.