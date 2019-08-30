Etrade Capital Management Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sempra Energy has $14200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $141’s average target is -0.40% below currents $141.57 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $132 target. See Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) latest ratings:

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 26.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 3,833 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 18,078 shares with $5.43M value, up from 14,245 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $107.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $382.05. About 80,357 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 03/04/2018 – NASA Selects Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® to Build X-Plane

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 1,020 shares. 23,664 are held by Advsrs. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 228 shares. Old National Financial Bank In owns 11,985 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Hilton Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.23% or 1.33 million shares. Yorktown And Rech Company accumulated 5,100 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co, New York-based fund reported 86,210 shares. Orleans La invested in 8,937 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.74M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hourglass Ltd Com reported 1,080 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,880 shares. Profund Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 0.82% above currents $382.05 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) stake by 2,774 shares to 2,199 valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 6,673 shares and now owns 26,869 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.80 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold Sempra Energy shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 487,389 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 1,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 6,465 shares. 6,018 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Lc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 18,685 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.15% or 68,414 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1,700 shares. 1,359 are owned by Carroll Financial. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 1.32 million shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 452,761 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.11% or 229,803 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.1% stake.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 31,930 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s IEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 08/05/2018 – Southern California summer/winter natgas supply could fall short -regulators