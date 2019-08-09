Etrade Capital Management Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) Has Decreased by $878,952 as Share Value Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Boosted Its Seaspan (SSW) Holding by $307.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 912,711 shares traded or 55.49% up from the average. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN-FAIRFAX FINANCIAL TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $250 MLN IN 5.5% DEBENTURES AND WARRANTS, INCREASING TOTAL FAIRFAX INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN TO $500 MLN; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 13C, EST. 18C; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Is Said to Prep New $500 Million Investment in Seaspan; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 16,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 29,919 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 46,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 178,140 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wyndham Destinations’ RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network – Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Investing in 5G? These 2 Canadian Telecoms Stocks Are Locking Horns – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 15,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Lp reported 9,720 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc invested in 0.07% or 109,858 shares. Freestone Cap Holding invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 6,844 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Comm Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company owns 3,859 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 2.54 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Guardian Capital Advsr LP invested in 1.54% or 167,299 shares. Comerica Bancshares, Michigan-based fund reported 23,767 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 1,408 shares. Northern owns 461,094 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs accumulated 314,961 shares. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.09% or 27,850 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.36 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7,731 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.