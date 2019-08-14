Etrade Capital Management Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Increased by $373,268; As Stepan Co (SCL) Shares Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Lifted Position by $438,306

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.62. About 67,476 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 26,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 71,661 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 44,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 3.75 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4.10M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 569,975 shares. Gotham Asset Limited holds 0.06% or 288,465 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The West Virginia-based City Hldgs Communication has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 10,901 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 7,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Legal & General Gp Pcl invested in 493,431 shares. New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd Company reported 1.45% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 498,866 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Shine Investment Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 51 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,106 shares to 7,089 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 16,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,919 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: CY, HMI, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cypress Semi Could Be Considering A Sale Of Itself – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Takeaways from Cypress Semiconductor’s Earnings Call – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FXL, I, OKTA, CY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 4,439 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 31,039 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 41,697 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 7,526 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 7,849 shares. Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Mngmt has invested 1.11% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 2,993 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 91,605 shares. Ajo Lp owns 5,155 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 7,200 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 153 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 27,828 shares.