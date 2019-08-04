Etrade Capital Management Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) Position by $9.10 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 185.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.88% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 7.95M shares traded or 349.69% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL)

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 295 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, up from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Amazon fell after Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside State Bank Trust has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 273 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 172,362 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 282,632 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 5.44M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 82,737 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 55,518 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 41,800 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 44,232 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 185,768 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 35,546 shares. Everence Capital Incorporated has 11,990 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 1.38M shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 88,200 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

