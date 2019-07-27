Etrade Capital Management Maintains Position in Metlife (MET); Jana Partners Has Raised Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $38.32 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 14,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,371 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 47,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 12/04/2018 – CNO Financial Names Michael Milos Vice President of Sales and Distribution Strategy at Washington National; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.48 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Curaleaf Makes a Pot Deal; Conagra Takes on Beyond Meat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For ConAgra Foods – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 76,700 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $219.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,639 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).