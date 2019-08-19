Etrade Capital Management Lowered Stake in Netapp (NTAP) by $387,849 as Market Value Declined; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $1.13 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 17,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 1.56 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 35,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.74. About 1.18M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 39,654 shares to 53,813 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,211 shares, and cut its stake in S & P 500 Depositary Receipt (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 14,926 shares to 69,913 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 82,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 16.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.