Etrade Capital Management Lowered Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $1.13 Million; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $546,371

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 23,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 30,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 846,728 shares traded or 19.08% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.41 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern owns 1.02M shares. Fmr Limited invested in 0.01% or 2.00M shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 36,816 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 84,270 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.03% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Community Tru Com holds 1.61% or 271,532 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 54,445 shares. Sei Invests Company accumulated 0.03% or 208,296 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 716,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Laurion Lp holds 20,043 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 44,220 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Product Prns Lc holds 0.28% or 103,500 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,805 shares to 86,941 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).