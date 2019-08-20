Etrade Capital Management Lowered Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $1.10 Million; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Chesapeake Asset Management Boosted Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 55,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, down from 67,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.25. About 895,080 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 9,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 35,801 shares to 40,464 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 52,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,542 shares, and has risen its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST).

More important recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 432 shares. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 139,237 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 229,084 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Markel has 0.96% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 609,500 shares. 2,200 are owned by Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 369,840 shares stake. Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware holds 0.11% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 7,568 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Co holds 5,725 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk accumulated 540,900 shares. Westpac owns 46,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.00 million were accumulated by Alleghany De. Mechanics Savings Bank Department has 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cornerstone stated it has 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.