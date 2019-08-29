Etrade Capital Management Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding By $322,812; Camtek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CAMT) Shorts Raised By 75.51%

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 1,708 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 63,243 shares with $12.01M value, down from 64,951 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.94B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $208.21. About 4.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington D.C. on Wednesday; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Camtek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CAMT) had an increase of 75.51% in short interest. CAMT's SI was 51,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 75.51% from 29,400 shares previously. With 179,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Camtek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CAMT)'s short sellers to cover CAMT's short positions. The SI to Camtek LTD. – Ordinary Shares's float is 0.27%. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 5,669 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) stake by 6,980 shares to 54,734 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 336,703 shares and now owns 6.34M shares. Cigna Corp New was raised too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 4.02% above currents $208.21 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,000 are owned by Cornerstone. Moreover, Burney has 3.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Investment Communications Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Ltd Co owns 54,664 shares. Courage Miller Prtn Limited Co reported 1,672 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs Inc accumulated 259,975 shares. 65,869 are owned by Churchill Mngmt. Loeb Prtn invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn Associate, a California-based fund reported 16,482 shares. General American holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 89,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company accumulated 723,950 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn invested in 10,087 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Victory Management Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 313,028 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 338.51 million shares.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. The company has market cap of $352.10 million. It operates in two divisions, Microelectronics and PCB. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries.

