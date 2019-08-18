Etrade Capital Management Lifted Total S A (TOT) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $5.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 7,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 124,326 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 116,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS DEVELOPING U.S. LNG STRATEGY IS NECESSARY; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 30/05/2018 – IRAN’S ZANGANEH: IF TOTAL QUITS S. PARS, CNPC TO TAKE OVER; 14/03/2018 – Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 24/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions with Google Cloud

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 44,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 66,054 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 110,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total: A Solid Oil Supermajor With A Long-Term Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why France Is SunPower’s Secret Weapon – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,616 shares to 153,264 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 26,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,884 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares to 71,012 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 19,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).