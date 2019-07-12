Etrade Capital Management Lifted Nucor (NUE) Position by $472,410; Exchange Capital Management Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.39 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 6,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 733,243 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – NUCOR REPORTS PLANS TO GALVANIZING LINE AT ARKANSAS SHEET MILL; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 23,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 30,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 4.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,680 shares to 14,863 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Materials Etf (VAW) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.99 million were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Paragon Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% or 171,268 shares. Hallmark Mgmt has invested 2.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Department Mb National Bank N A has invested 0.51% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Coastline Trust holds 0.62% or 70,237 shares in its portfolio. First Finance Corp In has invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lbmc Inv Lc reported 10,675 shares. Prelude Management Lc reported 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 110,503 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc has 48,029 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl holds 133,467 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Howard Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 23,083 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 11.90 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 674,154 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 77,866 shares. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 60,723 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 36,975 shares. Old Republic International Corp owns 662,500 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 19,373 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc holds 49,748 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 344,412 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 655,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Century Companies reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Jefferies Group Llc accumulated 58,153 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 10,238 shares to 579,897 shares, valued at $60.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 4,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,341 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Steel Dramatically Improves Its Balance Sheet, but Is It Enough? – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why American Steelmakers like Nucor, U.S. Steel, Steel Dynamics, and AK Steel Rallied in January – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Down 44% in 2019, What Lies Ahead for U.S. Steel? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.