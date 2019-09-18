Etrade Capital Management Lifted Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding by $334,112; Stock Value Rose; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Price Rose While Egerton Capital Uk Llp Trimmed Its Position

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 135,163 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 128,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.23M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 58,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493.76M, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $266.98. About 253,101 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.40 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

