Etrade Capital Management Increases Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Athena Capital Advisors Holding In Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Was Boosted

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 125.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 12,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 21,692 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 9,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 173950.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 410,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 410,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.40 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.84 million shares traded or 15.04% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 2.35 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.17% or 327,359 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 26,985 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Magnetar Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 134,513 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 654,420 shares. Mackenzie reported 456,472 shares. 483,653 are held by National Pension Ser. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.84% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hilltop Holdings holds 0.16% or 14,557 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 4.44 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank owns 472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.06% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd owns 168,000 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,106 shares to 7,089 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,539 shares, and cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG).

