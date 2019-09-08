Etrade Capital Management Increases Holding in Asml Holding N V (ASML); Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Value Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.49 million shares traded or 233.15% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th Intl Symposium on Amyloidosis; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 139.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 8,264 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 3,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 857,550 shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,100 were accumulated by American National Insur Tx. Tiger Legatus Limited Liability Corp owns 325,000 shares. 130,819 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Corporation. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 148,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hollencrest Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware invested in 442,731 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). California-based Capital Investors has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Allen Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 41,305 shares. Thornburg Investment Management Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 33,653 were reported by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 14,900 shares. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.19M shares or 0% of the stock.

