Etrade Capital Management Increased Position in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC); As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 179.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 17,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,414 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 587,627 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 17.95% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.86. About 2.91M shares traded or 60.66% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,788 shares to 9,954 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 33,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,649 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc has 18,468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 260,700 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,168 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of accumulated 0% or 282 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 229,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us Inc reported 934,294 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,270 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 414 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 453,804 shares. 3,225 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 0.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 0% stake.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $272,364 activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

