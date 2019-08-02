Etrade Capital Management Holds Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS); Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Declined While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Position by $1.38 Million

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 124.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 6,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 997,307 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 743,217 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover (DFS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancshares owns 6,472 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Central Fincl Bank Trust holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 63,127 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management owns 3,455 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management owns 88,142 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 774,696 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.04% or 1.87 million shares. 985,179 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 13,188 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 6,529 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 21,885 shares to 6,743 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,665 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $306,000 activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 72,478 shares to 119,097 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 814,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $52.24 million for 22.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Names New President of Business Transformation, Nuance (Nasdaq: $NUAN) Introduces Lightning Engine AI Tool – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.