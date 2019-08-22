Etrade Capital Management Has Upped Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shorts Down By 7.38%

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) had a decrease of 7.38% in short interest. NBIX’s SI was 4.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.38% from 4.47M shares previously. With 829,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s short sellers to cover NBIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 84,551 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 400.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 24,659 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 30,822 shares with $3.78M value, up from 6,163 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $56.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $126.46. About 382,201 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.14% or 65,000 shares. Rock Springs Cap Lp has 2.87% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 844,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 9,322 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 3.48M shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 388,692 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 188,328 shares. 1,808 are owned by Strs Ohio. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 2,118 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tocqueville Asset Management L P has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Schroder Mngmt Grp owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 14,176 shares. Pointstate Capital L P reported 6,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine has $127 highest and $87 lowest target. $108.25’s average target is 11.48% above currents $97.1 stock price. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.89 billion. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA , a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It has a 533.52 P/E ratio. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 704,258 shares to 1.21 million valued at $105.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,921 shares and now owns 59,539 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.