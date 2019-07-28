Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Urban Outfitters (URBN) Stake by $845,611 as Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Joel Isaacson & Company Upped Stake by $17.99 Million

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 78.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 29,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 37,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 1.13 million shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 34.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +32.3%, EST. +32.3%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 22/05/2018 – URBN EPS Jumps 280%

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 8,663 shares to 418,810 shares, valued at $64.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 74,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 3.76M shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.63% or 619,596 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 708,667 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 57,865 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest accumulated 15,400 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Blackrock stated it has 7.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 410,127 are held by D E Shaw And. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Petrus Trust Com Lta has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 11,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,191 shares. 85 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $58.79M for 9.71 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Company owns 22,893 shares. Davidson Invest Advisors reported 185,246 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 238,882 shares. Miles holds 11,178 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.92 million shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Founders Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0.01% or 373,322 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 2.25 million shares. Bollard Group Limited reported 27,608 shares. Hartwell J M LP accumulated 8,760 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 57,802 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc reported 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birinyi Assoc holds 119,918 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,004 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 768,381 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

