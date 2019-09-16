Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding; CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (CGMLF) Shorts Up By 250%

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 58.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 6,687 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 4,681 shares with $294,000 value, down from 11,368 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $30.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.34. About 981,807 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – Crown Castle at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 06/03/2018 – Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF) had an increase of 250% in short interest. CGMLF’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 250% from 1,000 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 0 days are for CHALICE GOLD MINES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CGMLF)’s short sellers to cover CGMLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.138 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,045 shares to 7,102 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) stake by 21,669 shares and now owns 66,534 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr reported 45,362 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Sun Life Fin holds 356 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.1% stake. 3 were reported by Fil. Prudential has 408,904 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 83,099 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 207,158 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 614 shares. Moreover, Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 656,789 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has invested 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 24,308 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.52 million for 12.20 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

