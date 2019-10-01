Etrade Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Anadarko Pete (APC) by $313,250; Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 4,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $996,000, down from 7,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines to Book 1Q Charge of $35M-$40M Related to Purchase of Boeing 767 Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 10,850 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $766,000, down from 15,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 215.08% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

