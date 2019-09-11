Etrade Capital Management Has Raised Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding By $381,988; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Cree, Inc. (CREE) Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 12.54% above currents $48.58 stock price. Cree had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CREE in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 27. See Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) latest ratings:

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 21.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc acquired 13,172 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 73,557 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 60,385 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $16.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 12.63 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord praises Cree’s ‘important partnership’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cree’s (NASDAQ:CREE) Share Price Gain of 75% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cree, MSG Networks, and Children’s Place Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cree (CREE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought $120,145 worth of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on Monday, May 20.

The stock increased 2.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 1.24M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER OPS FOR ABT EU345M; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.80’s average target is 44.14% above currents $19.98 stock price. Halliburton had 10 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating.