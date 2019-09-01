Etrade Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Spinnaker Trust Boosted Position

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,926 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 15,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $204.35. About 925,454 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 53,001 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11 million, down from 58,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.17M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52B for 15.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,234 shares to 11,077 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

