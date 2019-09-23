Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Sap Se (SAP) Position by $949,008; Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by $2.50 Million as Stock Declined

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 68,634 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, up from 61,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 641,709 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 05/04/2018 – Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; SAP, Shell Trade Actively; 05/04/2018 – Microexcel® Achieves Certification in the SAP® Partner Center of Expertise Program for the MENA Region; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 24/05/2018 – New Version of SAP® MaxAttention™ Offers a Broader Range of Support for Digital Transformation

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 52,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 124,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 250,850 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890 on Friday, September 6. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,330 was made by Jigisha Desai on Monday, August 12. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, August 7. 400 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $11,744 were bought by Galloway Patricia D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny holds 0.09% or 20,000 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.02% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 320,149 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.21% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 155,654 were accumulated by Wynnefield Cap. 2.85M were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Mirae Asset Communications Limited holds 15,461 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 161,307 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 1,100 are owned by Strs Ohio. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 1.23M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.25 million for 6.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares to 60,965 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 120,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 520,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 33,880 shares to 90,446 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,821 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).