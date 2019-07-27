Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $419,979 as Stock Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91M, down from 100,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 8,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,859 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 120,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 208,351 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Ellington Gru Llc holds 0.16% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Service Lc owns 3,518 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 103,351 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc holds 0.27% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited holds 60,393 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 20,634 are owned by Stillwater Mngmt Lc. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management reported 6,126 shares. Cap Int invested in 0.17% or 3.88 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 49,615 shares. American Century Cos Inc has 7.29 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Federated Pa accumulated 5.24 million shares. 5,598 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Llc owns 33,837 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 724,055 shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,669 shares to 72,068 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB) by 7,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. On Friday, February 1 the insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) by 5,106 shares to 7,089 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 27,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,306 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $501,938 were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..