Etrade Capital Management Decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Federal Signal (FSS) Shares Rose, Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 31,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 72,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 103,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 3.35M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – And AstraZeneca poached FDA official Badrul Chowdhury for a top research job — the latest in an exodus from the FDA $AZN; 18/04/2018 – US FDA Approves TAGRISSO® (osimertinib) As 1st-Line Treatment For EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 32.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 95.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 94,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 478,932 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, down from 573,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 260,175 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL 1Q ORDERS $329.7M; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares to 850,570 shares, valued at $45.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold FSS shares while 62 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 52.64 million shares or 0.98% more from 52.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 0% stake. 508,450 were reported by Principal Group Inc Inc. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Eagle Asset Inc has 601,017 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd reported 0.05% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). Fincl Counselors invested in 54,266 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 65,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 23,838 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 525,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 42,337 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 770,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS). 334 are held by Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 80,455 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 33,555 shares to 49,101 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).