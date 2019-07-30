Etrade Capital Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Shorts at Borqs Technologies – Ordinary Shares (BRQS) Lowered By 15.58%

Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS) had a decrease of 15.58% in short interest. BRQS’s SI was 19,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.58% from 23,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 16 days are for Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s short sellers to cover BRQS’s short positions. The SI to Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 59.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M; 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,921 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 59,539 shares with $8.32 million value, down from 65,460 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $349.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 7,634 shares to 12,680 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) stake by 7,445 shares and now owns 52,324 shares. Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 7,456 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,198 shares. 105,502 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Of Virginia Limited Company holds 22,676 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt reported 67,179 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 14,246 shares. Northside Mgmt Ltd owns 10,903 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Pa holds 2.46% or 11,363 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Lc holds 57,941 shares. Private Asset Management reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1,974 are held by Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. 6,430 are held by Round Table Serv. Tctc Hldg Limited Company holds 0.48% or 63,512 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $81.39 million. The firm develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It has a 83.87 P/E ratio. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications.