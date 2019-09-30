Etrade Capital Management Cut Its Dine Brands Global (DIN) Position by $411,730; Shares Declined; Homrich & Berg Decreased At&T (T) Position by $1.87 Million; Market Value Rose

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 56,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 742,490 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, down from 799,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 13.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 45.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $487,000, down from 9,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 154,078 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 2.28% more from 17.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 29,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc reported 2,400 shares stake. 441,170 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 65,624 are owned by Castleark Mgmt Limited Company. Waratah Cap Advisors Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105,868 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). The Washington-based Parametric Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 3,903 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 6,006 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 4,732 shares. Next Financial holds 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) or 28 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 0% or 444 shares.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 11,967 shares to 63,800 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 15,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Analysts await Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.53 per share. DIN’s profit will be $26.10 million for 12.48 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Dine Brands Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 14,068 shares to 302,925 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 276,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj owns 104,796 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Johns Management Co Ltd reported 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Llc invested in 155,539 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 7,728 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na holds 1.08% or 132,489 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 124,624 shares stake. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability accumulated 27,521 shares. Wendell David Assoc owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 72,977 shares. Mount Vernon Md owns 47,257 shares. Summit Strategies owns 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 10,708 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironsides Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). L And S Advsr Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 88,446 shares.